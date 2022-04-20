Akhilesh To Announce Candidates After Poll Dates Are Notified

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the party will announce names of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls after the election schedule is notified.

"We are in no hurry to announce the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and it will be done when the dates of the elections are disclosed," he told reporters here while addressing a press conference jointly with Gujarati leader Hardik Patel. Refuting the speculation about delay in the Lok Sabha polls due to the Pulwama attack, the SP leader said the polls will be on time and the people of the country will ousted the BJP from the country.

"BJP is doing politics in every issue and now even in the Pulwama death ,the BJP leaders are trying to take political mileage," he alleged with questioning when roads are thoroughly checked during the VVIP movement ,then why it was not done in the case of soldiers convoy movement. "The people are waiting for the Lok Sabha polls and will teach the BJP a good lesson," he claimed. When asked about the RLD's talk with the Congress, he said that RLD leaders have clarified on Thursday that they are with the SP-BSP alliance. Just an hour after the statement from Akhilesh, the SP-BSP announced the seats to be contested by them and leaving 3 seats to RLD and 2 to Congress. UNI