Akhilesh Thanks Mayawati For Withdrawing Case Against Mulayam, Says Will Abide By SC Verdict On Ayodhya

Lucknow: Thanking BSP president Mayawati for withdrawing case against Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 1995 guest house incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that his party would abide by the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue.

"I thank Ms Mayawati for her gesture in withdrawing the case against my father Mulayam Singh Yadav," he said but refused to say anything more whether there is any hope for alliance with the BSP in the assembly polls or taking on the BSP after the bypolls. Talking to reporters here on Friday, the former UP CM said he and his party would accept any verdict of the Supreme Court on Ayodhya.

" I am not in the government so cannot say anything about the security but as everyone knows about the law and order situation in the state at this moment," he just commented.

Mr Yadav, however, reacting on a question of BJP delaying to file its expenditure in the Lok Sabha polls when Congress has disclosed of spending over Rs 800 crores, said all know that BJP had spent lavishly in the polls. " Along with their spending figures, the EC should also seek the financial bonds given by the corporate sector to the BJP," he said. The SP president reiterated his demand for elections being held through traditional ballot papers. "When big and developed countries can hold the elections through ballots then why not India. Now three machines are used for elections which is very clumsy," he said. Meanwhile, reacting on the corruption , he said in coming days the construction of toilets in the country would emerge as the biggest scam so far.




