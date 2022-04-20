Akhilesh Targets PM Modi On Ganga Cleanliness

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kanpur and the meeting taking place regarding cleaning of Ganga saying that all of this was being done to divert attention from issues.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Mr Yadav tweeted, "I have heard that the Prime Minister is holding a big meeting for the cleaning of Ganga river and making it pollution-free. Once again during the inspection, the drains falling into the river will be diverted, adding, 'nakli safaai' ko jhooth ka chashma pehnaya jaayega (fake cleanliness will be made to wear spectacle of lies)."

He said this is an advice that the Prime Minister should first clean the 'gomukh' of corruption and then go to Kanpur. UNI