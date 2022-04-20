Akhilesh Targets Centre Over CAA

Lucknow: Targeting the Centre, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's stubbornness was unfortunate for the future of the country.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the former UP CM said, "The image of the country has suffered a setback due to the CAA. Numerous well-known universities have also witnessed protests against it, while there have been reports that several international airlines have stopped some flights. The BJP's stubbornness is extremely unfortunate for the future of the country." UNI