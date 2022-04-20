Akhilesh supporters go berserk after he was expelled by party

Lucknow: Just after the announcement of expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by his father and Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav from the party for six years, hundreds of CM's supporters thronged at his residence 5 Kalidas Marg.





Youth identified as Rohit of Gomti Nagar area of the state capital tried to self immolate by pouring kerosene on him but police prevented him at the last moment in front of the CM residence. Etah youth leader Junaid Khan claimed that he will do anything in support of Akhilesh Yadav. "Jo Akhilesh Bhaiya kahenge wo hi hamare liye adesh hai" (Whatever Akhilesh will say is order for us) he said.





Some of supporters started burning posters of SP UP president Shivpal Singh Yadav with raising slogans that Shivpal wants to capture the party. One youth leader had confrontation with security officers in front of the gates of the house of CM as the officer was not allowing him to enter in the house. Some of the Akhilesh supporters were reportedly have also gathered in front of the Mulayam's residence and were demanding revoking of the expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav.





Large contingent of security forces have been deployed at the residence of CM, Mulayam and Shivpal to avoid any untoward incident.