Akhilesh Slams Yogi Over Law And Order

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said despite the repeated claims of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government had failed to maintain law and order.

He said not a day passes without incidents of murder, loot and rape and abductions reported from different parts of the state. "The state government seems to have lost the control over the law and order and state capital Lucknow is no exception as people are living under constant fear to their life and property'', said the SP chief in a statement here on Wednesday.

Terming UP as 'hatya Pradesh,' Akhilesh Yadav said the elderly citizens and the women are most insecure as none is there to care about them. Listing the incidents of crimes, SP chief said triple murder in Azamgarh, rape with a girl in a moving train in Muzaffarnagar, body of a women was recovered from jungle in Kakori, mutilated body of six-year-old girl was found in Bhariach, a girl committed suicide as her FIR against harassment and teasing was not registered by the police while a farmers tried to self immolate himself inside the state secretariat building. He said in Ballia a women was raped while an undertrial former village pradhan died in Bahriach district jail. He said under the BJP rule there is no guarantee of life and property for anybody. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government will be known only for the 'jungle raj.' He said the BJP government will also be remembered for betraying the farmers, youth, poor and the OBCs. UNI