Akhilesh Skips Mulayam Rally At Ghazipur

Ghazipur: Even after showing an united face during the inauguration of Lucknow-Agra expressway on November 21, the differences within Samajwadi family was witnessed today when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav skipped the party's rally here to launch the campaign of the party. The rally in the eastern UP district, was addressed by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, a significant event for the party to kick start the party's campaign for the state Assembly elections. East UP is considered auspicious in Samajwadi lexicon. The earlier rally planned at Azamgarh in east UP, on October 6 was cancelled due to the feud in the first family of the ruling party. The rally was organised by the Quami Ekta Dal (QED) leader Afzal Ansari, elder brother of the mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. The QED has since merged with the Samajwadi Party. However the rally served as a political launching pad for Aditya Yadav , son of Shiv Pal Singh Yadav, who addressed the meeting. Aditya is presently the chairman of Pradeshik Cooperative Federation. SP sources said though chief minister had grudgingly accepted the merger of the QED, he has conveyed his deep distaste for the people with criminal and shady back ground by staying away from the Ghazipur rally. Mulayam Singh Yadav addressing the rally not only defended the merger of QED saying the party will reap rich electoral dividends in coming Assembly election, -- he also defended the venue of the rally Ghazipur saying ``Ram Manohar Lohia had laid the foundation of the Socialist Party in Ghazipur 50 years ago which later developed into anti Congress movement''. The conspicuous absence of the chief minister from the politically significant event has cast a shadow over the `unity 'in the first family of the ruling party. SP is struggling hard to keep its house in order and put up a united face before the elections. The party had succeeded in the endeavour on November 5 where all the family members except Ram Gopal Yadav were present during the silver jubilee foundation programme of the party. Later, on November 21, during the inauguration of the Lucknow Agra expressway, situation further improved as Ram Gopal Yadav was also present on the occasion. State SP president Shivpal Yadav locked in a bitter feud with his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav had touched his feets. However, the decision of the chief minister to stay away from the rally has given a big jolt to the unity efforts in the party and the first family. Along with the CM, his supporters including Ram Gopal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and none of the youth leaders were present in the rally. SP had first announced the merger of the QED with itself in June last. Akhilesh Yadav had vehemently opposed the move and had even sacked a senior minister Balram Yadav, who had brokered the deal. The party had referred the matter to the parliamentary board of the party which decided to roll back the decision of merger. In October state SP president announced that the party supremo has approved the merger of the QED with the SP. He had then also announced that the SP will hold a big rally in Ghazipur. The rally convener Om Prakash Singh had claimed that all the members of the family including chief minister and Ram Gopal Yadav will attend the rally. Om Prakash Singh was dismissed from the cabinet on October 23 last due to his proximity with the state SP president Shivpal Yadav.

UNI