Akhilesh Should Learn About Good Governance From Yogi: BJP

Lucknow: Replying on recent statement of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav about inflation, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has suggested that Akhilesh should learn about good governance from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

BJP spokesperson Harish Chand Srivastav here on Saturday said SP president Akhilesh Yadav should meet public on ground rather than deliver baseless statements. He said Mr Yadav should know that inflation was under control since 2014 from past 70 years. He said statistics proves that inflation rate was coming down consistently and daily usable items including vegetables and fruits were within easy reach of commoners while in previous Congress government inflation rate was above 10 and basic edible items were far from public reach. Mr Srivastav said inflation rises due to corruption, black marketing, nepotism and appeasement which reflected in previous SP, BSP and Congress government regime but due to BJP's zero tolerance policy on corruption and commitment of overall development without any discrimination, inflation remains under control. UNI