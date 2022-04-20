Akhilesh Should Hand Over SP Prez Post To Mulayam: Shivpal

Jaunpur: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today said that the unity in the family is possible only if Akhilesh Yadav steps down and hands over the national president's post to Mulayam Singh Yadav. He said Akhilesh Yadav is responsible for the worst ever poll debacle of the party as he was in the commanding position and took all important decisions during Assembly elections. "Akhilesh Yadav should own the moral responsibility for the crushing defeat of the party in the recent Assembly elections and step down from the post of the party chief. Akhilesh Yadav has abysmally failed in keeping the family and the party united after taking over the post of president and he is responsible for the present dismal state of the party. He could neither handle the affairs of the party nor keep the family united'', said Shivpal Yadav here. "In January this year after taking over as state president, Akhilesh had made two promises – SP will form the next government and he will hand over the post of national president to Netaji after the elections. SP failed to form the government so he should at least honour the remaining promise", said Shvipal Yadav. "During the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister and the party tally in Lok Sabha was reduced to mere 5 seats. In 2017 Assembly elections, he was also the national president and claimed to form the next Government after forging alliance with Congress, but he failed so it's high time that Akhilesh stepped down,'' said Shivpal Yadav. After the recent Assembly elections, Shivpal Yadav had been running a campaign and mobilising support within the party to mount pressure on Akhilesh Yadav to step down. UNI