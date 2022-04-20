Akhilesh seeks Yogi''s resignation over Unnao incident

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has demanded the resignation of the Yogi Adityanath government, taking moral responsibility for the Unnao incident in which a gang rape survivor was set ablaze by those accused of her rape.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also asked the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the incident and initiate action. "The government has lost the moral authority to remain in power," he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, directed that the cost of the treatment of the victim would be borne by the state government. He directed top police officials to monitor the action being taken in the case and submit their report to him by this evening.

SP MLC Sunil Kumar Sajan alleged that the accused persons enjoyed the patronage of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The girl was set on fire by two of the rape accused, out on bail, along with their three associates. The two rape accused were released on bail just a day ago.

The incident took place in Hindu Nagar village under Bihar police station of Unnao where the minor had been gang raped in March.

The rape survivor was on her way to the hearing in her court case when she was accosted by the accused.

They took her to a secluded spot, poured kerosene and set her ablaze.

Seeing the girl go up in flames, panic stricken villagers informed the police who first took the rape survivor to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre of King Goerge Medical University in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Unnao had earlier witnessed the rape of a girl by the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is now in jail.