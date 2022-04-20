Akhilesh says lack of PPE real challenge

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the lamp-lighting suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a couplet in Hindi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said lack of PPE for healthcare workers and insufficient test kits are the real challenge facing the country.

"Not enough test kits for people. Not enough Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor. These are the real challenges today," Yadav said in a tweet.

"Socho andar ki raushni bujha kar, kaun pa saka hai bahar ke ujaale (Think who could ensure lights from outside after shutting off the light within," he tweeted.

Over 50 doctors across the country have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to switch off lights in their homes and instead light earthern lamps, candles, flashlights of cell phones for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday.

--IANS