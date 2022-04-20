Akhilesh Refutes PM's Claim Of ISI Role In Kanpur Train Mishap

Ghazipur (UP): Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of ISI hand in the Kanpur train accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that BJP leaders were used to seeking votes by "misguiding" the people.





"Our railway minister could not take care of the tracks in Kanpur and gave a false report to the prime minister that the ISI had damaged the tracks. I want to say that since the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, at least I should have been informed about it...But, no information...no truth in it," he told an election rally here.





Akhilesh also alleged that the leaders of the saffron party were "used to seeking votes by misleading the people".





Ghazipur is the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha.

As many as 150 people were killed in a train mishap in Kanpur on November 20, 2016, and on December 28, another train got derailed there. It was said that Pakistan's ISI was responsible for the incidents.





Regarding Union ministers and senior BJP leaders campaigning for the ongoing Assembly election in the state, the chief minister said, "Had the prime minister brought his work here (in Uttar Pradesh), his ministers would not have been required to campaign for his party."





In a veiled reference to the ongoing campus row in Delhi University involving the BJP's students wing ABVP, Akhilesh said, "I want to ask those patriotic people of the BJP, who are displaying their nationalism in Delhi, what have they done for the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. What help was extended to their families."





"Only the SP government helps the families of soldiers who laid down their lives," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that his party has already secured a lead in the first five phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election due to the works of its government and added that the "demoralised faces of the BJP and BSP leaders" said it all.





The sixth phase of the polls will be held tomorrow and the seventh and final phase on March 8. Results will be declared on March 11.





