Akhilesh rath could be termed as ' Diwaliya rath': Mayawati

Lucknow, Nov 4(UNI) Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) supremo Mayawati has again targeted the ruling Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today saying that the Rath taken out yesterday could be termed as ' Diwalaya rath'. Yesterday Ms Mayawati had termed the Samajwadi Vikas Rath of the SP as �Bad-haal Vikas Yatra�. In a statement here, Ms Mayawati said that the yatra by a luxury bus was nothing but misuse of government funds and machinery. Besides the hooligans, who came from different parts of the state to join the yatra, had fought among themselves besides looting and attacking the common people on the roads of Lucknow. "The yatra could also be termed as an official yatra of the UP Government," she also added. Ms Mayawati also hit out at the music advertisement of the SP titled ' Kaam Bolta Hai." If it was kaam bolta hai (work speaks itself) then what was the need to bring out the rath yatra to aware the people about the works," she questioned. She also said that the issue of deaths of hundred of people in dengue,deteriorating law and order and misuse of power would lead this SP Government to total failure and people are waiting for the right time to teach them a lesson. The former UP Chief Minister said that at one hand the present SP Government had criticised the BSP for making the parks on the name of the dalit icons and now they were being neglected in this regime but on the other hand open misuse of public money was witnessed for Lohia Park and the Etawah Lion Safari." When such double standard by the SP," she questioned. Ms Mayawati also alleged that there is a nexus between the BJP and the ruling party as no SP leaders are ready to speak openly against the Modi Government.