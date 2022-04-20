Akhilesh Questions Modi On Bullet Train Project In Gujarat

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the bullet train project in Gujarat, saying more serious issues facing the country needed to be tackled first.

"Will running a bullet train solve the problem of rising unemployment?" the Samajwadi Party leader told the media here. "During campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February-March, Modi pointed out time and again that all development had been taken to our native village Saifai. Now he should explain how a bullet train project has gone to poll-bound Gujarat," he said.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly would be held by the year-end. "Now, it is for all to see where all the development is happening," the former Chief Minister said.

He also said it would have been better if the bullet train was run between metropolitan cities like Delhi and Kolkata which housed large populations. The Samajwadi Party leader also slammed the state's Yogi Adityanath government over loan waiver for farmers. As for Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi mentioning his name at Berkeleys University in the US while giving an example of dynastic politics in India, Akhilesh said he was a "friend" and had said so with a certain perspective.