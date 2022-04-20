Akhilesh Opposes Yogi's Statement On Gorakhpur Picnic Through Tweet

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today strongly reacted to the statement on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath terming the visit of opposition leaders in Gorakhpur after the death of children at the BRD medical college hospital 'merely a picnic by them'. Mr Yadav in his tweet said,"Khokle waydo aur halki bayanbaji see kab tak Janata ko bahlayenge, aise banega Swacch UP-Swasth UP? (how much time he will confuse the people by making fake promises and controversial statement. Will this make Swacch UP-Swasth UP). The tweet of the SP president came after Mr Adityanath said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former CM Akhilesh Yadav have come to Gorakhpur for a picnic. The UP CM also termed Rahul Yuvraj of Delhi and Akhilesh 'Shahzada of Lucknow'. He was in Gorakhpur to launch 'Swachch UP-Swasth UP'. Mr Gandhi is also in Gorakhpur to meet the family members of the children who died at the Gorakhpur BRD medical college. UNI