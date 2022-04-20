Akhilesh On 'Dharna,' Priyanka On Way To Meet Victim's Family

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sat on a 'dharna' outside the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, following the death of the Unnao rape victim on Friday night.

Mr Yadav was accompanied by SP state president Naresh Uttam and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary. Before the 'dharna,' Mr Yadav observed a two-minute silence for the victim. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had arrived in Lucknow on Friday, has left for Unnao to meet the victim's family.

The body of the victim will be brought from New Delhi to her native residence till the evening.

Meanwhile, Mr Yadav said there were instances of crimes against women everyday in the state at some or the other place while the state government was unable to control the same. The law and order situation is completely in shambles in UP.

Ms Vadra said that now the time has come for women to become cognizant and speak up for their rights. UNI