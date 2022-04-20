Akhilesh Meets UP Governor, Seeks Intervention On Bad L&O Situation

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and sought his intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Mr Yadav, accompanied by other party leaders, including leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ahmed Hasan, met the Governor and apprised him of the bad law and order situation in the state and about the rising crime against the women. After his around 30 minutes meeting with Mr Naik, the SP president, talking to mediapersons outside the Rajbhawan here, said, "The Governor used to intervene on law and order situation during the SP regime and now too, he should give instructions to the BJP government to check the deteriorating law and order situation." "The criminals are having a free hand and they are doing whatever they want in this regime. A Bar Council president is shot dead inside her chamber in Agra while criminals are shot dead inside the jail. How can people take firearms inside the lawyer chamber or inside the jail?," he remarked. The SP president, holding the present Yogi Adityanath government responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, said that it had failed to instill confidence among the people of the state.

Mr Yadav said that during the meeting, he also raised the issue of Yadav DM or SSP in the districts as alleged during his regime by the governor himself.

"Now can anyone tell me if there is one Yadav DM or SSP in the district," he questioned.

He also apprised him of the administrative harassment of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in Rampur. "Azam Khan is facing administrative atrocities in Rampur and the governor should look into the matter immediately," he said. Mr Yadav alleged fake criminal cases are being lodged against Mr Khan by the officials just to harass him. Recently, couple of senior Rampur district officials had sought protection from Mr Khan while cases have been lodged against the leader for illegally grabbing government land for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar university. The previous Akhilesh Yadav government in UP had to face the wrath of Mr Naik over the bad law and order issue and other administrative failures. UNI