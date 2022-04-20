Akhilesh meets family of rape victim who set herself afire

Unnao: Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, met the family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze on December 16.

The 23-year-old rape victim, who had set herself ablaze after the accused got anticipatory bail, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on Saturday evening.

Akhilesh Yadav met family members of the deceased for about 20 minutes and he also gave them monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

Asserting that his party would support the family and help them in getting justice, he said that law and order had deteriorated in Uttar Pradesh and women safety was no on the government''s priority list.

The victim had set herself on fire outside the Unnao Superintendent of Police''s office on December 16 after the alleged rapist, Avadhesh Singh, was granted anticipatory bail by a court.

With 70 per cent burn injuries, she was admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur.

According to police, she had lodged a case of rape against Singh in October in which three others including his sister-in-law were made co-accused.

--IANS