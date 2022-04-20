Akhilesh Meets Azam Khan In Sitapur Jail

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reached the district jail here on Thursday, to meet Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, his wife Tanzin Fatima and son Abdullah Azam.

After the meeting, Azam and Akhilesh told reporters outside the jail, that 'political conspiracy' has been hatched to implicate the SP leader. A total of nine SP leaders along with Mr Yadav went to meet Azam Khan inside the Sitapur district jail. "We are sure that Azam Khanji and his family would get justice from the court," he asserted, saying the entire case is 'political rivalry' and 'vendetta.'

While talking about the violence in Delhi, the SP president said the government failed to control the riot and the BJP government must be held responsible. " The BJP and the saffron brigade was trying to divide the society and this was their plan," he alleged.

The former chief minister also criticised Yogi Adityanath for his language against the opposition in the assembly. " A CM should use respectful language in public," he added. UNI