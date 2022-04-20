Akhilesh, Mayawati Meet, Assess Post-Poll Scenario

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday held a meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati to discuss the political situation in view of the exit polls results.

The hour-long meeting was held at the BSP chief's Mall Avenue residence here. The two leaders made a seat-to-seat assessment but decided to wait for the results rather than speculate on the exit poll results. Talking briefly to reporters after the meeting, Akhilesh said: "We will talk after the results on May 23. I maintain my stand that we are winning 56 seats in UP." Sources said that the two leaders also decided that they would hold talks with other opposition leaders on May 24, when all results are finally out. "They will have telephonic talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on May 23 and with other leaders, including those of the Congress on May 24," said a source. --IANS