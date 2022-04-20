Akhilesh Made SP Prez; Shivpal Removed, Amar Sacked; Now Ball In EC Court

Lucknow:After a month-long family feud and inner bickering, the ruling Samajwadi Party today at last split, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was declared as the new national president of the party, replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Amar Singh was sacked from the party and Shivpal Singh Yadav was removed from the state president's post at a national convention, called by the Akhilesh faction. The emergency national delegate meeting of the SP called by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his political guru Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has also made Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party's patron. Now, the ball is in the court of the Election Commission (EC) as Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said that they will send the changes of the party to the Commission tomorrow, so that the issue of party symbol and other things could be taken care off.





The EC will now decide on the ratification of the organisational post, though there would be move by the Mulayam faction to counter it. Mulayam's close friend Amar Singh, who was sacked in the convention from the party, is rushing to Delhi from London today and Mulayam is expected to meet him at New Delhi tomorrow . But the new change has given again a hope of a SP-Congress-RLD alliance in the coming UP polls, as Akhilesh is said to be a staunch supporter of the grand pre-poll alliance and it has been reported that he had talked to Congress leaders in the past over the issue. Mulayam was resisting the alliance. But, the dispute is not likely to end as now, the Mulayam faction has called for a national convention in Lucknow on January 5. The resolutions to oust Mulayam and Shivpal has shocked the supporters of Shivpal, even as Mulayam had issued a notice to all leaders not to attend the convention. However, political observers believe that withdrawal of expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal by Mulayam yesterday on the behest of senior UP minister Mohammad Azam Khan was a suicidal move, which had now weakened the Mulayam faction. Surprisingly, Azam Khan was not present in the meeting of Akhilesh today, even when most of the legislators and even several staunch supporters of Mulayam were present. Meanwhile after the convention which ended briefly within an hour, there is a report of Akhilesh going to the residence of Mulayam to seek his blessings while supporters of Shivpal were staging dharna at the state party office, demanding reinstating of Shivpal. On the other hand, supporters of Akhilesh were celebrating on the occasion for their leader being declared as the party's national president. UP police has deployed RAF and a large contingent of police at the state party office and other places to avoid any confrontation between the rival groups. —UNI