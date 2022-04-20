Akhilesh Launches Veiled Attack On Modi; Says Country Does Not Need 'Prachaar Mantri'

Lucknow: Launching a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the country needs 'Pradhan Mantri' not a 'Prachaar Mantri (campaign minister).

In a series of tweets, Mr Yadav tweeted, "Now the country does not need a 'Prachaar Mantri (campaign minister) but a Pradhaan Mantri (Prime Minister)." The SP president also alleged that employees of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the people who made the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat are yet to receive their salaries. Unemployment rate was 45-year high, but even those who have job, didn't get money, he added. Taking up the issue of ryots distress, Mr Yadav posted, 'Khetihar vikas pooch raha hai kab mehnat ka daam milega.' In another tweet, the SP chief wrote, 'Berozgaar 'Vikas' pooch raha hai koi kaam milega'.' "Karobari 'Vikas' Pooch Raha Hai, Is Kagazi Sarkar Se Chutkara Kab Milega, Mr Yadav posted. UNI