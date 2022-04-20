Akhilesh Lashes Out At PM For Reinauguration Of Metro Projects

Lucknow: Claiming credit for the construction of the metro rail project at Lucknow and Ghaziabad , Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has lashed out at PM Narendra Modi for what he called ` reinauguration of the two projects''.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted "This is the last inauguration by the prime minister Narendra Modi and country will get a new prime minister after Lok Sabha elections''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad where he inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stone of several other projects including a thermal power project at Panki in Kanpur. Targeting the prime minister for inaugurating the commercial run of the Lucknow metro rail from Amausi airport to Munshipulia Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday "I have heard that honourable prime minister is coming from Delhi to reinaugurate metro rail in Lucknow and Ghaziabad which were constructed during the Samajwadi party government. Let him fulfil his wishes as this is going to be the last inauguration by Narendra Modi''. Mr Yadav in another tweet targeted the prime minister for his slogan `Modi hai to mumkin (possible) hai'', saying those spreading hatred against a particular language should note that their slogan `Mumkin' (possible) is not mumkin without the use of that language. Continuing his tirade against the BJP government SP chief said "the extent of hatred is so much against a particular language that they are not only targeting Urdu but also demolished a gate in Rampur named after Urdu."They forget when voted are polled then governments are toppled''.

Urdu Hindustan ke jaban hai aur dilwalon ki Pehchan hai'', said Akhilesh Yadav in his tweet. The district administration of Rampur had demolished an arch named as `Urdu gate' 'on the road leading to Maulana jauhar university, a private university promoted and owned by the senior Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan, also the MLA from Rampur. UNI