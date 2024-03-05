Akhilesh Lashes Out At Centre Over Unemployment After Indian Man Dies In Israel

Lucknow: Lashing out at the BJP government over unemployment, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the youth of India is forced to stay away from their families and take jobs in war-torn nations. He stressed that Indian citizens becoming victims of missile attacks in Israel is a matter of "great concern."

Akhilesh Yadav said that the central government should immediately take the matter seriously. He said that only the unemployed will make the BJP unemployed in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav stated, "Indian citizens becoming victims of missile attack in war-torn Israel is a matter of great concern. BJP has taken unemployment to such a record level where the youth are forced to stay away from their country and families and take jobs in war-torn countries and even risk their lives."

"The BJP government should immediately take this matter seriously. Who will guarantee the safety of life of Indian citizens and the livelihood of their families? Only the unemployed will make the BJP unemployed in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav's statement comes after Israel Embassy in India this morning confirmed that one Indian national was killed and two others also from India were injured in a terror attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel on Monday. In its statement, the Israeli Embassy in India said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured."

"Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and assist them. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," it added.

Father of the Kerala man Pat Nibin Maxwell who was killed in a terror attack in Israel on Tuesday said that he was informed about his son's death and is now awaiting the arrival of the mortal remains. Nibin, 31, is survived by his wife, who is seven months pregnant and a five-year-old daughter, the deceased's father Antony Maxwell told ANI.

"Around 4.30 pm my daughter-in-law calls me and informs that Nibin has met with an accident. A relative had informed them about the accident. It was at around 12.30 am that were informed about the death of our son," Antony Maxwell said.

He further said, "I have three children, two are in Israel and one is working in Abu Dhabi. My elder son is saying that the dead body should be brought here within four days as they have to contact the embassy."

Nibin who hails from Kollam district of Kerala had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working in a plantation there. Among the injured are two others from Kerala - identified as per reports as Idukki natives Paul Melvin and Bush Joseph George.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Monday night, resulting in damage that knocked out power in several towns, as the military struck targets in Lebanon following a deadly cross-border attack by the terror group earlier in the day.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system. —ANI