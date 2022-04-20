Akhilesh inaugurates Gomti river front

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said that the Samajwadi government in the state has set an example by ushering in balanced development and timely completion of projects.



The state government, he pointed out, had done works which have made the life of the common people hassle free.

If any government in real terms has worked for the people, it is the Samajwadi government, the chief minister said while pointing out that none can ignore the developmental and public welfare works done by his government. Not only in the state capital but also in every district, one important project or other has been undertaken, he informed.

The Chief Minister was speaking after the inauguration of the Gomti Riverfront Development Project and the Gaus Mohammad stadium this evening.

Congratulating the officials and engineers of the irrigation department, Mr. Yadav complimented them for making a riverfront which had no parallels anywhere. The Gomti Riverfront, he added, also had water transport which linked the old city to the new Lucknow.

This is a beautiful place, where there is greenery and life, unlike other places which are lifeless, he said further. With change of weather, beautiful and colour flowers would bloom here, he pointed out while adding how arrangements had been made to ensure that water coming from drains is purified and then only find its way into the river.

This he said would not only minimize pollution in the city but would also make the river clean. He also said that many other places, other than the Gomti riverfront, like the Janeshwar Mishra Park, the Lohia Park, Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre would lead to scaling up of the city's status as a favourite tourist hotspot, which will also create jobs.

The name of the stadium has been kept after the ace lawn tennis player Gaus Mohammad, who was the first Indian to make it to the quarter finals of the Wimbledon tennis championship. Both cricket and football can be played win this stadium and instead of concrete and hard material, grass and plants have been used, making it a first-of-its-kind stadium.

Mr. Yadav also detailed many other projects like the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Lucknow Metro Rail project while listing the achievements of his government. Many other welfare schemes like the Samajwadi Pension Scheme, construction of roads, Kanya Vidya Than scheme, free irrigation scheme, establishing of medical colleges, universities and distribution of free cycles to labourers were also benefitting the people, the Chief Minister said.

He also reiterated that his government was stiffly opposed to graft and black money. Chief Secretary Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar in his address said that development of the riverfront on Gomti was a major step in direction of the overall development of the state.

Principal Secretary Irrigation Suresh Chandra said while a riverfront project of such magnitude would have taken 4-6 years to complete, the Gomti riverfront was developed within 2 years.

The project is costed at Rs. 1500 crore. It is completely eco-friendly and has a rubber dam which will ensure water at a certain level and the river can also be used for water transport.

The programme was also addressed by Basic Education Minister Ahmad Hasan, working chairman of the UP Hindi Sansthan Udai Pratap Singh, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister; Alok Ranjan. In the end minister of state for irrigation Surendra Singh Patel thanked the guests.

On this occasion, a large number of ministers, other public representatives, senior officials of the district administration and the state government, son of Mr. Gaus Mohammad; Mr. Javed Mohammad, a large number of dignitaries and people were also present.

Under this project, a diaphragm wall has been made on both the banks of the Gomti River, giving its water flow a definite direction (water-way). The land between the water-way and the embankment has been developed for public use. The riverfront has a cycle track, a jogging track, walking track, kids play area and facility of toilet, potable water and parking at every 500 metres.

Commuting in the water-way has also been arranged vide a water bus, which will start plying from next month. Under the project, the lake has been developed which will have a musical fountain, Yoga place, wedding ground, a 2000 person capacity amphi-theatre, a stadium for playing football and cricket.

For seating purposes, instead of concrete and hard material, grass and plants have been used, making it first of its kind stadium. Under this project, for entertainment of the people and urban beautification, the Hardinge bridge, Gomti barrage and Lohia bridge have been illuminated with RGB lights and coloured lights have been put up at Gandhi bridge, which is fast taking shape of a selfie point for Lucknowites.

UNI