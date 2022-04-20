Akhilesh Hits Out At Yogi Govt Over Deplorable Condition Of Quarantine Centres In UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has once again hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the deplorable condition at the quarantine centres and how people particularly women are forced to protest over non availability of food and other essentials there.

Akhilesh Yadav also questioned about flower showering on the Corona warriors by IAF on Sunday when such was the condition of the quarantine centres.

SP president made critical comment on the UP government after women at a quarantine centre in Agra went on a hunger strike and dharna in protest against inhuman treatment by the authorities on Saturday.

Posting a newspaper report, Akhilesh Yadav through his twitter handle on Sunday questioned that if this is the situation of the quarantine centres then what is the use of showering flowers on the corona warriors by IAF.

"There are reports of mismanagement at the quarantine centres. The women who sat on hunger strike , were threatened by the officials. At several places there are shortage of food but the government except for fake assurance was doing nothing," he tweeted.

On Saturday in Agra, women and children at a quarantine centre at Raja S P Singh college went on a hunger strike alleging non availability of food and other essentials at the centre. The women were also forced to withdraw their protest after the authorities threatened of registering police case agaist them.

Earlier too, Agra earned bad name for the UP government when Agra Mayor Naveen Jain wrote to the government to intervene and save the Taj city of turning into next Wuhan of the country. He also alleged about incompetent district administration failing to control spread of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, a BDO of Agra was suspended after a video went viral showing how the people in a quarantine centre were being inhumanly treated.

Agra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 536 positive cases while 16 people have lost their lives so far. UNI