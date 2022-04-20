Akhilesh Hits Out At PM Over Schemes

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying apart from launching new schemes the PM has no attention to the old schemes in terms of their desired objective and the goal.

He alleged that the BJP is master in the art of misleading the people by formulating schemes and making huge publicity.

"None can rival the expertise of the BJP in making phony schemes and drawing political capital out of it with huge publicity and these schemes later die natural death," said Mr Yadav adding the sanitation campaign is confined only to speeches by the prime minister and the publicity campaign instead of sincere efforts by the government for achieving the objective of controlling pollution and ensuring sanitation."

"In first Modi regime sanitation scheme was launched with fervour where top leaders were seen using the broom and sweeping at public places. The scheme was later reduced to mere constructing the toilets which are of no use for the lack of water. Same was the fate of the smart city project as only display advertisements were splashed across the country accruing no benefit to the common people," said the SP president. "After the sanitation programme, prime minister has launched a new scheme for providing pipe water to every household. This scheme is bound to meet the same fate as sanitation," said Mr Yadav. He said under the BJP rule at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh water and air pollution has reached alarming level and all the rivers in UP like Ganga and Yamuna are highly polluted.

He said the river pollution is leading to epidemic disease in UP and Bihar like the encephalitis and added the country become the home of the epidemics.