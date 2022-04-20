Akhilesh Hits Out At PM For BJP's Outreach Programme

Lucknow: Hitting out at Prime Minister for organizing BJP's outreach programme despite tension between India and Pakistan, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said the act of "this suited booted" government is condemnable.

In a tweet, from the twitter handle @yadavakhilesh the SP national president said on Thursday: "When the entire nation is standing along with the government as every Indian is rising above politics, BJP is going to make a record of contact with booth level workers even the BJP supporters are ashamed of this. The situation could be very bad but this suited-booted BJP will continue with its festivities condemnable.

Mr Yadav tweeted this when PM interacted with 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations

The tweet came when Prime Minister Modi interacted with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country in what the party claims is the "world's largest video conference".

In another tweet, the SP chief said. "It has been nearly 24 hrs since our pilot has gone missing. On the other hand 6 brave IAF personnel lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The nation is praying. We're all waiting with baited breath but not a word from out leadership. The silence is deafening."

Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan when he in a dog fight he downed a F 16 fighter and in the ensuing fight he also received gun shots. His planes fell into PoK and was arrested by the Pakistani army. UNI