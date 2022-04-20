Akhilesh Hints About Ending The Era Of Mulayam, Shivpal In SP

Lucknow: In an indirect message to leaders supporting his father and patry patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav that their era has ended, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today said youths would be the main target for the party. "We have opened the doors for all in the party whether he or she is bad or good. I have blessings of elders but our main target would be to include the youths in the party," he told reporters here. Mr Yadav refused to take any questions on whether Mr Mulayam or Mr Shivpal would attend the party state and national convention to be held in Lucknow and Agra respectively or there is any proposal to give any post in the party to them. "I will not give any reply to your questions on these issues," he flatly said. The state convention of the SP is slated to be held on September 23 while the national convention in Agra on October 5, when Mr Akhilesh is slated to get elected to the party president for a term of five years. Earlier on January 1, 2017 Mr Akhilesh was elected the SP president replacing Mr Mulayam in the emergency national convention and the coming convention will ratify the decision, which will then be sent to the Election Commission. Mr Yadav, referring to leaders of some other parties keen to join the SP, said, "We are ready to take everyone in the party and there would be no disparity on bad or good leaders," he announced. Earlier, it was reported that expelled BSP leader Nasimuddin Siddique along with several others are slated to join the SP any day. In the press conference, a close associate of Mr Mulayam and eminent Hindi writer Uday Pratap Singh too said that now youths should rule the politics and he has all blessings for Mr Akhilesh. Meanwhile, the Mulayam-Shivpal faction of the SP are holding close door meetings to counter the decisions of the Akhilesh Yadav group and they are likely to spring some political surprise before the national convention. UNI