Akhilesh Heads SP's New National Executive, Shivpal Miss The Mark

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Monday announced the names of members of the new national executive, headed by party president Akhilesh Yadav. However, the rebel leaders like Shivpal Singh Yadav and his supporters were denied any posts. The new 55-member national executive has 10 general secretaries, 10 secretaries along with 25 executive members and six special invitee members in the committee. SP Rajya Sabha member Kiranmoy Nanda has been retained as the vice-president of the committee, Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav-secretary general and treasurer Sanjay Seth-treasurer. The committee gave representation to only five female leaders from the party. Among the 10 general secretary, the party has retained Mohammad Azam Khan, Naresh Agarwal and seven others with new entrant Indrajeet Saroj, who recently left BJP and joined the SP, was made the general secretary of the party. The prominent among the 10 secretaries are Jo. Antony of Kerala, Dr Madhu Gupta and SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury. Among the 25 executive members, Bollywood star Jaya Bachchan, leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Choudhury, Abu Asim Azmi and SP MLA Ujjawal Raman Singh names are the prominent. Most of the relatives of Akhilesh Yadav did not got any place in the national executive except for Ferozabad MP Akshay Yadav who has been made special invitee member. Earlier, it was reported that Shivpal Yadav could be accommodated as a general secretary of the party to end the family dispute, but Akhilesh refused to oblige. The announcement of the national executive committee was made by Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav. UNI