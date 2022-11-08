Akhilesh has a significant challenge in Mainpuri

Lucknow (The Hawk): The party is in turmoil, and the family is beginning to feel increasingly uneasy.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, faces a significant obstacle in the form of by-elections for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which his late father held. This challenge comes less than a month after the death of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Given that Mainpuri has been one of the main Samajwadi strongholds since 1989, the seat is vital for both the Samajwadi Party and the family.

Akhilesh Yadav faces a significant difficulty choosing a candidate for the December 5 by-election for the Mainpuri seat, made more difficult by Shivpal Singh Yadav's recent announcement that he would run for the seat in 2024 if Mulayam Singh did not.

"Shivpal Yadav might not accept an outsider for this seat, therefore it's critical for Akhilesh to maintain the party's unity at this time—especially in light of the party's recent loss in Lakhimpur Kheri. Our support base would be split if Shivpal stood for the seat, and the Samajwadi Party would lose face as a result "said a seasoned party chief.

Akhilesh is also under pressure to assure the Samajwadi Party's victory in Mainpuri because the party has suffered a string of setbacks since he took over the reins.

Under his direction, Akhilesh lost the 2017 Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2022 Assembly elections.

After the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP suffered humiliating losses in the by-elections for the Lok Sabha in Azamgarh and Rampur, and now in the Lakhimpur by-election.

Akhilesh's party and family may turn on him if he suffers yet another setback in Mainpuri (and Rampur).

If family sources are to be believed, Tej Pratap Yadav, who had won the Mainpuri seat in the 2014 by-elections, is the likely winner.

Mulayam's grand-nephew, Tej Pratap Yadav, is close to him. Tej Pratap was mentored by Mulayam in politics, and he frequently sought his counsel on important issues.

After Mulayam won the 2019 elections, Tej Pratap, the son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been vying for the Mainpuri seat.

Since the SP patriarch had been ill for the previous two years, Netaji's constituency was represented by Tej Pratap, the grandson of Mulayam's oldest sibling.

A senior party leader stated, "He is the natural pick for the SP and happens to know the constituents like the back of his hand."

Shivpal and Tej Pratap are also close, and according to family sources, Shivpal won't run against Tej Pratap in the by-elections if Tej Pratap is designated the candidate.

"Abhay Ram, Mulayam Singh's younger brother, is now attempting to keep the family together in Mulayam Singh's absence, and he has proposed that Tej Pratap run from Mainpuri. This would stop Akhilesh and Shivpal from arguing further "a family insider stated.

