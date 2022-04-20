Akhilesh Faces Dissent In Auraiya Civic Polls

Lucknow: In a clear sign of dissent, a close relative of Samajwadi Party stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav has decided to contest as an independent candidate for the post of chairperson of Biduna Nagar Panchayat in the party's stronghold, Auraiya.

The move comes as a sequel to Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to give party ticket to Kalpana Gupta, wife of Pramod Gupta, who is Mulayam's brother-in-law.

Pramod Gupta told UNI that Mr Mulayam Singh had given his blessings to Kalpana during the Diwali festival and assured her of party ticket. However, Mr Akhilesh Yadav rejected it and chose to field a lesser known Amit Kumar Botham as SP candidate for Biduna Nagar panchayat chairman, he said.

We have no other option but to contest the elections as an Independent," said Mr Gupta, who is the brother of Mr Mulayam's second wife Sadhna Gupta.

Mr Pramod Gupta, a former SP MLA from Biduna, was expelled by Mr Akhilesh Yadav in 2013 for anti-party activities.

Elections to the urban local bodies in Auraiya district would be held in the third and last phase of the polls on November 29. UNI