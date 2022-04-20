Akhilesh Doing Politics Of Lies: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh power minister Shrikant Sharma has hit out at the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his reported statements against the BJP government and termed him as doing ' politics of lies'.

" The SP president is passing through frustration after he lost the 2017 assembly polls. Now every day he is charging the state government on baseless issues with trying to cover up his government's corruption and failures," he said.

Further charging the SP leader, the UP minister said," a person who could not go along with his family, then how will he become a leader of the people." Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Srikant Sharma, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the SP president was trying to incite the youths against the government over government jobs without any base." There is no truth in the statement of the SP leader that the BJP government was ending the scope of the youths in government jobs," he claimed. " The Yogi Aditynath government has gone for a transparent way in the appointment process for government jobs and probe has been ordered in every small lapses without any delay. We have never compromised with any lapses and set high standard of recruitment examinations ," he said with adding that the government was working on its zero tolerance in corruption and law and order.

" A leader who was cut off from the people before the 2017 assembly polls even after being the chief minister of the biggest state of the country, was himself to be blamed for the defeat besides he kept his eyes closed on the corruption and malpractises during his tenure forced the people to show him the doors," he said.

Mr Sharma claimed that this BJP government was working for the 23 crore population with a slogan of ' Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' without any biased attitude. UNI