Akhilesh Dismissive Of Uncle Shivpal's New Morcha

Lucknow: "I am upset myself, where should I go?" This was Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav reaction today on the formation of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha by his disgruntled uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav floated the new outfit after complaining that he has been ignored in the party since Akhilesh Yadav took charge as its president. Akhilesh Yadav was dismissive when asked about his uncle's move, saying as the Lok Sabha polls draw near, "you will see a lot of things." Asked specifically if he sees a BJP conspiracy, the SP chief said, "I will not say the BJP is behind this, but it raises suspicion if one sees the developments yesterday and today." The apparent reference was to expelled SP leader Amar Singh's remark yesterday that he had set up a meeting between Shivpal Yadav and some BJP leaders, but the upset leader never turned up for it. Today, Shivpal Yadav announced setting up the new front while remaining an SP legislator.

"The Samajwadi party will move forward, come what may," Akhilesh yadav said.

Earlier addressing the Samajwadi Party's student wing, the SP Chhatra Sabha, the former chief minister asked party workers to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and be prepared to counter any BJP propaganda.

"Their strength is diverting people from the issues," he said.

He claimed Uttar Pradesh is witnessing its "wost" law and order situation under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. "There is no law and order and people are fed up with the BJP." "The youth have seen unemployment, the farmers have seen deceit, and the traders are ruined due to demonetisation and the GST. The country wants change and the youth will pay a crucial role in this," he said. PTI