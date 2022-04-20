Akhilesh Digs Into Yogi For Misgovernance, Nepotism In Gorakhdham 'Mahant' Post

Lucknow: Scathily attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that even 'Gorakhdham mahant' post follows nepotism.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr Yadav said SP was targeted for nepotism at 'elevated road' inauguration in Ghaziabad on Friday but those who commented should tell public how he became 'mahant' of Gorakhnath dham.

Mr Yadav alleged that present 'mahant' and UP CM Yogi Adityanath was close relative of former mahant and his guru Awaidyanath and favourtism got the 'mahant' the present job.

Raising the ryots' deteriorating plight, SP president alleged that banks were recovering money from farmers even after loan waiver by state government.Citing an example, he said," farmer Madan Lal Pandey had loan of Rs 58,682 on his head which he had taken from State Bank of India. UP government provided him a loan waiver certificate despite that bank deducted the loan amount from his account when Rs 65,000 were credited in his account.

Mr Yadav said ," Mr Pandey showed certificates to authorities but no one helped him."

Another village chief said ," about 35 farmers were facing same hardships after money was decredited from their accounts. He alleged that BJP government never keeps its promises and its claims to be farmer-friendly were fake.

'Yogi government had announced to waive off loans upto Rs 1 lakh of 86 lakh farmers and budget of Rs 36,000 crore was allotted for the same' , said Mr Akhilesh. Mr Yadav also alleged that 27 farmers committed suicide seeking government's help for loan waiver. He also charged that Yogi government failed to provide jobs and was defaming senior SP leader Azam Khan who provided jobs to youths intentionally for political gains. Mr Akhilesh also attacked the Yogi government for threatening Opposition party's leaders by unleashing "CBI and ED" fear . He said that BJP was inaugurating development projects initiated during SP government's tenure to seize credit. UNI