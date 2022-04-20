Akhilesh Detention: SP, BSP Disrupts UP Assembly In Continuation On Second Day

Lucknow: Both the Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature were paralysed as Samajwadi Party members on Wednesday continued their protest over state government's order to prevent SP president Akhilesh Yadav from going to Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The Question Hour in both the Houses was disrupted while the debate on the Budget did not commence due to the noisy scenes by the SP and BSP members.

The Opposition members, in one voice, demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the entire matter, which was however rejected by the government.

On Tuesday, Mr Yadav was barred from boarding a private aircraft from state capital Lucknow to Prayagraj by airport authorities citing government orders. The SP president was slated to attend a function of student union in Allahabad University. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underlined university's order of "not allowing any politician in any functions" behind the government's decision.

In the Legislative council, situation turned unruly at one time, when Congress member Deepak Singh said that when a 'Taaripar' (fugitive) was allowed to visit Prayagraj on Wednesday then why Akhilesh was stopped.

The Treasury Bench opposed the statement and the Chairman adjourned the House immediately.

In the assembly, the SP-BSP members continued their protest in the morning when they demanded to hear on their adjournment notice over stopping Mr Yadav by the state authorities in Lucknow. After the House was adjourned till 1220 hrs, wiping the Question Hour, Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit allowed the members to speak on the issue. SP members Narendra Verma claimed that Mr Yadav had changed his programme and was going at the function of the Akhara Parishad but a junior officer of Lucknow stopped him at the airport. He further said that police had lodged fake cases against the SP leaders and workers at Prayagraj and other places who were silently protesting against the undemocratic attitude of the government. SP member Sangram Singh, who was present in Prayagraj on Tuesday, claimed that after Mr Yadav was stopped the SP workers and leaders were protesting through peaceful way but police instigated them which led to the clash.

"Let a probe by a sitting High Court judge be ordered who will investigate it," he said.

Replying to the Opposition charges, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the main motive of the visit of Mr Yadav to Prayagraj was to instigate 'violence' and hence he was stopped in Lucknow.

"The SP leaders were playing double standards. First, they said he was going to attend the Allahabad University union function and now they are saying that he was going to attend a function of the Akhara Parishad. Such statements by the SP, clearly vindicates the charges of the UP government and the motive of the SP leader," he said.

The minister said the government was committed to maintain law and order and will do what every required for it.

He said when Mr Yadav was informed well ahead of his visit that AU has not permitted any politician to attend the function, then why he was adamant to go to Prayagraj. "It was a conspiracy hatched against the government to disturb law and order in Prayagraj, which is holding Kumbh mela," he alleged.

The assembly was adjourned thrice and thereafter it was adjourned for the day when the SP members did not allow the functioning.

Meanwhile in the Legislative Council too, the situation was too similar like the assembly, where the SP members, who are in majority, disrupted the proceedings from the start. Leader of the House and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma alleged that the SP members were indulged in anarchy and has held the Upper House in seize. UNI