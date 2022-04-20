Akhilesh Detention Paralyses UP Assembly, Council For Entire Day

Lucknow: Functioning of both the Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature was disrupted for the entire day over the detention of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at the Lucknow airport when he was on the way to Prayagraj.

The SP legislatures agitated in both the Houses over the detention and termed it as an "undeclared emergency" in the state. When they refused to obey the plea of the Chair, both the Houses were adjourned for the day. Mr Yadav was going to Prayagraj to attend a function of the Allahabad University Union and felicitation by the Akhara Parishad for holding the last 2013 Kumbh mela when he was stopped at the Lucknow airport.

In the assembly, Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit was just taking up the third Question for the day, when the SP members trouped in the well of the House after informing the Chair about the detention of their leader at around 1125 hrs.

The Chair tried to persuade the members to complete the Question Hour, but the agitated SP members refused to budge, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the Houses till 1220 hrs, wiping out the remaining time of the Question Hour.

After the adjournment, the SP members squatted in the well of the House. When the House reassembled, the SP member did not vacate the well and was later joined by the BSP members too. Amid slogans by the SP- BSP members against the government and counter by the BJP members, the Chair completed the agenda of the House and adjourned for the day.

SP member Ujjawal Raman Singh alleged that it the Akhilesh detention signifies "undeclared emergency" like situation in the state. Mr Yadav was detained without any information from the Prayagraj authorities, he claimed.

Similarly in the Upper House, the SP members got the information about the detention when the council was adjourned till 1135 hrs over the hooch incident. But when it reassembled, the SP members were on their toes and the leader Ahmed Hasan alleged that the undemocratic BJP was trying to impose emergency like situation in the state. Later the chairman of the council adjourned the house till 1200 hrs when the members continued to raise slogans against the government. But even after the lunch break, the SP, who is in the majority in the Upper House, continued to agitate, forcing the chair to adjourn it for the entire day.