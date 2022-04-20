Akhilesh Describes Power Tariff Hike As Political Dishonesty By BJP

Lucknow: Three days after the Uttar Pradesh state electricity regulatory commission announced the hefty hike in power tariff, the Samawadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said the act is a 'political dishonesty' and 'immoral conduct' of the BJP led state government.

The former chief minister said that the steep hike in the power tariff for the agriculture sector and power consumers in rural areas describes 'hatred' of the BJP towards the farmers. He demanded immediate rollback of the hike in power tariff for the farm sector.

"The BJP government has destroyed the infrastructure in power structure developed during the previous Samajwadi Party regime where over 8,000 MW of fresh power generation capacity was created'', he said.

The SP leader said, "the power tariff fixed by the power regulator for the unmetered consumers in rural areas is clear evidence that they have been cheated. He said the earlier tariff for the unmetered rural consumers was Rs 50 per kilowatt as fixed charges and Rs 2.20 per unit. Now they will pay Rs 80 as fixed charges and Rs 5.50 per unit for the power consumed."

SP leader said the steep hike in power by the BJP government has exposed the double standards of the ruling party.

"During the urban local body elections chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured to provide round the clock power supply and other basic civic amenities and on the other hand they hiked the power tariff immediately after the end of the elections'', he added. UNI