Akhilesh Demands SIT Probe Headed By Sitting HC Judge

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met family members of Unnao rape victim at KGMU Trauma Centre here and demanded a probe by High Court judge-led SIT in the matter.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr Yadav said, "I have spoken to doctors and they assured best possible treatment. We demand a probe in this entire matter by a SIT, headed by a sitting High Court Judge. The state government is not helping the victim in the way they should as the incident took place due to laxity by the police. The state government stands directly responsible for the incident."

The SP president pointed a 'nexus' between state government and the police."The victim is not getting justice even after the fact that our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister, all are from Uttar Pradesh. The police is speaking whatever the government wants," Mr Yadav alleged.

The former chief minister announced that the SP party would give a cheaque of Rs10 lakh to the family of the victim as compensation.

He asked that the victim's family should be allowed to meet the newly appointed Governor of the state in order to bring out the facts.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) led by deputy secretary Jyoti Singhal,met the family members of the rape victim at the hospital and inquired about the accident.

Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal also met the family members."The condition of the victim is critical and government should issue health bulletin every hour. The victim needs better treatment at some big hospital in Delhi, DCW is ready to bear the cost of her treatment. Yogi Adityanath government is getting the victim air lifted to Delhi for better treatment," she said.

On Sunday, a speeding truck collided with a car in which Unnao rape case victim was traveling along with her lawyer, aunt and aunt's sister in UP's Rae Barelli. In the accident, her aunt and aunt's sister were killed while rape victim and lawyer were stated to be in critical condition.

The victim, last year has filed an FIR against Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others for gang raping her. The victim's father died last year in police custody. UNI