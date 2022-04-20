Akhilesh Concedes Defeat, Backs Mayawati On EVM Probe Demand

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday conceded defeat in the state and said the loss of his Samajwadi Party would be analysed.

He also said that the alliance with the Congress will continue despite the defeat.

"I accept the people's verdict. I congratulate the people for their choice," Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference here.

Asked about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's allegation of voting machines being tampered with, he said: "If question has been raised on EVMs, the government should probe it. I will also look at it on my level."

On the impact of demonetisation on the polls, he said: "People were told the money of the rich would come to the bank and go to the poor. Let us see how much of the post demonetisation money reaches the poor." Asked if he would take the responsibility for the defeat, Akhilesh Yadav said: "We will first analyse the defeat, I can comment only after that."