Akhilesh challenges BJP to debate on development

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday challenged the BJP to a debate on issues related to development.

"Let them tell me the place and date and I will reach there. However, the debate should be only on development and issues like those related to unemployment, youth, farmers and students. The BJP has been constantly trying to divert attention from core issues by propping up issues related to caste and religion," he said in an informal chat with reporters at a function held to mark the 10th death anniversary of Samajwadi Party leader Janeshwar Mishra.

Responding to the speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow on Tuesday, Akhilesh said, "The language being used on the issue of the citizenship law is not the kind used by political leaders. Words like ''Thok denge'' and ''Zabaan kheench lenge'' are being used by BJP leaders, which are not political in nature."

He said that it was not the Samajwadi Party alone that was protesting against CAA but students and women who were leading the protests.

--IANS