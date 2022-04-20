Akhilesh Can Convert To Islam To Get Muslim Votes: UP Minister

UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav may even convert to Islam to appease Muslims.He also claimed that the SP chief was enjoying the patronage of Pakistan's ISI."He may also be getting financial support from the neighbouring country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," the minister alleged while talking to reporters at his residence.He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath now poses a challenge for the Islamic world."Akhilesh Yadav is getting all support from them. Akhilesh is getting patronage and suggestions from the ISI. He could be even getting financial support from them," the minister stated.He further said, "To appease Muslims, Yadav had performed 'namaaz' and observed 'roza' (fast). He can also go for religious conversion to get their votes."The minister's statements come after Akhilesh Yadav spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath as leaders who fought for India's independence. "It is on the directions of the ISI that Akhilesh Yadav is glorifying Jinnah. He is issuing statements that Pakistan and the Taliban want him to," Shukla, who is the minister of state for parliamentary affairs, alleged. --IANS