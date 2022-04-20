Akhilesh Attacks BJP At Rajbhar's Rally

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, mounted a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and said that when Purvanchal awakens, history changes.Akhilesh was addressing a massive rally organised by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) to mark its 19th foundation day."The Haldharpur ground where this rally is being held, will prove to be the Kurukshetra of Mahabharat. The BJP had fed enough lies to the innocent people but enough is enough. People have realised that they have been fooled by the 'phool' (lotus)," he said.He said that what happened in West Bengal, will be replayed in Uttar Pradesh."People are so unhappy that they may even give us 400 seats in the Assembly polls," he said.It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has only 403 members.Akhilesh said that after the alliance with Rajbhar's SBSP, the political scenario has changed."We are now fighting for the poor, weaker sections, minorities, farmers, women, youth, traders and salaried persons who have borne the brunt of BJP's policies," he pointed out.SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, while speaking at the rally said, "I have brought the next chief minister before you. You all are facing the pain of inflation and inflated electricity bills. Akhilesh will promise to give 500 units of power free for five years. He has also promised caste census when he comes to power."He said that his sole aim was to dislodge the BJP from power and bring in a government that works for the poor and weaker sections. --IANS