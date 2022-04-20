Akhilesh Asks Workers To Take Civic Poll Seriously

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav asked party workers to take civic body elections "very seriously" as the results of these elections will send a political message across the country which will have an impact on 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The local body elections are a step towards getting power in UP. Our government had carried out development work across Uttar Pradesh and now people are realising their mistake by electing BJP Government. The results of local body elections will further cement our claims that this government is incompetent," Yadav said, while addressing party workers here on Thursday.

He said that BJP governments in Centre and state are anti-people. The way Central government announced culling of high value currency notes and implemented GST is indicator to the fact that the government has lost connect with masses. "Ditto is the case with Yogi government which has failed to keep pace with development schemes launched by previous SP government," he said. "Tell people what exactly Samajwadi Party has done in its 5 year tenure and how the Yogi government has squandered with the lead which UP had taken. Expose the lie of BJP leaders. If we achieve in doing so, we will win half of our battle," he said.

The meeting was attended by party workers including Mayoral candidate from Lucknow Meera Vardhan, state president Naresh Uttam, former minister Rajendra Chaudhry and Madhu Gupta. Later addressing reporters leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhry said on Thursday that ruling BJP was ruling the roast in villages by dismantling all the democratic norms by passing no-confidence motion against Gram Panchanyat chief of Khuttan village in Jaunpur while police remained a mute spectator.

"Former MLA Shailendra Yadav `Lalai' was attacked. Police took no action despite SP lodging complaint to DM and SSP. Instead, false cases have been imposed on SP leader," Chaudhry said. He said despite section 144 imposed in that area weapons were brandished and police did not take action against them.

SP demanded that false cases against SP leaders should be withdrawn immediately.UNI