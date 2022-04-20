Akhilesh Asks SP Workers, People To Stay With Family To Check Coronavirus Spread

Lucknow: A day after cancelling all political programmes in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the people on Friday to stay with family to check the spread of the pathogen that has so far affected 19 people, including a foreigner, in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today I want to say one thing to my party workers and people of the state.. treatment of COVID-19 is the job of a doctor but checking its spread is our responsibility.

"Visit a doctor immediately for testing if you spot COVID-19 symptoms in yourself, family or neighbourhood. Remain clean, don''t meet others and also check spread of rumours through WhatsApp and other media," the SP chief said.

He also said, "Remain with your family and think positive, that for the first time there is a summer vacation and we are also at home."

The Samajwadi Party has cancelled all its political programmes this month.

"In view of the spread of coronavirus, I appeal party workers to remain home and remain connected through phones with others and provide them necessary help. All political programmes will be held after Navratra (starting March 25). The Cycle Yatra proposed on March 23 has also been cancelled," he had said. However, when asked about the anti-Citizenship (amendment) Act protests, Yadav had said, "The issue is more serious than coronavirus. This hatred being spread by BJP is also a very serious disease. I appeal protestors to take preventive measures." PTI