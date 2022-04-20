Akhilesh Alleges Politics Behind PoK In News

Sikohabad: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party led-central government was just trying to create a controversy by giving statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The government might have scrapped the Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir but cannot take back the PoK as no country can go for a war at this juncture," Mr Yadav stated. Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of former legislator Jhau Lal Yadav here, the former chief minister alleged that the BJP government was totally destroying the country by imposing their own vested policies. "They are doing work just for a handful of people while majority of the population was reeling under severe crisis," the SP president claimed.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over unemployment, Mr Yadav said that the government was doing nothing to address the situation of economic recession as companies were shutting down while people roaming jobless. The SP leader also criticised the UP government over deteriorating law and order and on the recent hike in VAT on petrol and diesel.

"The BJP government is least concerned about the common man. They only want to do vote politics and nothing else," Mr Yadav stated. UNI