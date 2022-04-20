Akhilesh Alleges Covid Death Data Are Being Fudged

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of fudging the corona virus death toll.

He alleged that the number of bodies at crematorium ground contradict the official data. In a statement, Akhilesh said that the UP government's mismanagement and short-sightedness has turned the state into 'corona Pradesh'.

"Fake data is being given to show fewer deaths, while a rush is being witnessed at crematoriums and graveyards. It is the government's failure that even BJP MPs, MLAs are not satisfied with the current state of affairs. The number of doctors, hospitals and other facilities given by the BJP is mostly fake. Such an insensitive government was never seen in the state," he claimed.

The SP president said the BJP should shun its pride and think like family members of Covid patients and ensure availability of oxygen at their homes.

He accused the party of not paying any heed to experts' warning about the second wave. The SP chief also demanded uniformity in rates of Covid vaccine in the entire country and appealed to his party workers to help battle the second wave of coronavirus.

"Different countries have put a travel ban on India. This has adversely impacted India's image at the global level. Even oxygen is not available... Where is the double engine government?" he asked. —IANS