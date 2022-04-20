Akhilesh Accuses The BJP Of Cheating OBCs

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of cheating backwards castes.Addressing a meeting in Muzaffarnagar, he said that the BJP has cheated the backward classes and a caste census would be undertaken as soon as his party comes to power.Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that 'Baba' came after migrating from Uttarakhand and wasted five years of Uttar Pradesh.Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be many alliances in the elections, many of which have already been decided."The income of farmers has not doubled as promised by the BJP. On the contrary, it has decreased. Import of grains has increased and the three farm laws will turn farmers into labourers," he said.He said that the Prime Minister promised to make people wearing hawai chappals travel in the aeroplane, but the same people are finding it difficult to even travel on roads to due hike in fuel prices. He said that maximum deaths are taking place in police custody under BJP rule. In the name of development, BJP is only changing the name through advertisements, he added. —IANS