Akhilesh Accuses BJP Of Abusing Official Machinery In Civic Polls

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of abusing the state machinery to influence the voters for the urban local body elections.

``The voters are not only being intimidated, they are being terrorized. It would have been better for the chief ministers to discharge his constitutional obligations and bring schemes for the welfare of the common people. In a democratic political system, the government works by engaging and involving people in business of governance rather that deceit and intimidation of the common people'', said the former chief minister in a statement here on Friday.

Issuing an appeal to the voters, he said, 'voters have an opportunity to teach the BJP a lesson for pursuing anti- development and divisive agenda in the state''. He said the people of the state have decided defeat the BJP candidates in urban local body elections for its anti development and anti people policies.

Akhilesh Yadav said ahead of the second phase of polling an anti BJP mood is clearly visible among the voters and clear inclination for the Samajwadi party. He said there was credible reason for the apathy of the voters towards the BJP since the ruling party singularly failed to honour the promises it had made during the state assembly elections held earlier this year. He said during the last over eight months of the BJP rule in the state, wisdom has dawned on the people that development was nowhere in the agenda of the BJP and its sole aim was to create obstructions and spread canards against the development works done during the previous Samajwadi party regime. UNI