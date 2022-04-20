    Menu
    Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to contest UP Panchayat polls

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: For the first time, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced that it will contest the upcoming Panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh.

    Addressing a function here on Monday, Rajesh Mishra, president of the Mahasabha's labour cell, said that the Mahasabha would contest the Panchayat polls.

    "We will assess our strength in the Panchayat elections and then contest the 2022 Assembly elections. We want to project ourselves as a strong Hindu force and a viable alternative. We are the only force that has the strength to unite the Hindus," Mishra said.

    He further said that all the cells of the Mahasabha had been asked to set up their committees and prepare for the upcoming elections.

    --IANS

